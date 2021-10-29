Anglian Water issues warning over bogus callers

Anglia Water are taking steps to help protect customers from bogus callers - Credit: Antony Kelly

Anglia Water has urged customers to take extra caution this winter and protect themselves from bogus callers.

In an industry first, Anglian Water's network technicians and Cadent's engineers will be trained to spread the message of scam awareness to customers.

They will also be informed how to look out for red flags that customers may have become targeted by scams.

Bethanie Kennedy, from Anglian Water, said: “Unfortunately, at this time of year we hear of a lot more cases of people targeting vulnerable or elderly customers. All too often bogus callers will claim to be from the ‘water board’ – even though this organisation hasn’t existed for over 40 years.

“We want all of our customers to feel safe in their own home which is why we’re incredibly proud to be working in partnership with trusted organisations across our region to ensure our customers are supported."