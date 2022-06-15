Anglian Water announces £65million support package for customers

Anglian Water has announced a £65 million support package for customers feeling the bite of the cost of living crisis. - Credit: Archant

Anglian Water has announced a £65million support package for customers - offering a range of tailored services to support those feeling the bite of the cost-of-living crisis.

The package offers discounted tariffs, meaning eligible customers in Norfolk and Suffolk can get up to 50% off their water bill, affordable payment plans and payment holidays in certain circumstances.

The water company is also providing direct support through the Anglian Water Assistance Fund, which is specially designed to help cover the cost of bills in challenging times.

As part of its longer-term support package Anglian Water has set aside £232million until 2025 to help its customers who are most in need.

Anglian Water's director of customer and wholesale services, Pete Holland said: "We know this year is going to be incredibly challenging for a large number of our customers.

"We're incredibly proud of the support provided over the last year but it is clear that the next 12 months are going to be tougher and we all need to take action.

"The coming year will see us put forward the biggest package of support we've ever provided, meaning we can help even more people in a way that's tailored to their individual circumstances.

"Whatever the circumstances, our message to customers is simple: if you're struggling, please get in touch. The sooner we talk, the sooner we can help."

Anglian Water forecast that its affordability support services provided to over 320,000 people last year will be needed by thousands more over the coming year.

During the pandemic, the water company distributed a Positive Difference Fund of £1million to 100,000 people in the East of England and will be continuing this support by distributing around £500,000 to the government's Household Support Fund.

Anglian Water will also continue to provide additional aid through its Priority Services Register which helps customers in vulnerable circumstances, including those with sight, hearing or mobility difficulties and parents with babies under 12 months old.