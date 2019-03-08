Video

TV faces come together to celebrate Anglia TV's 60th anniversary

Helen McDermott and Kevin Piper at the 60th anniversary reunion of previous Anglia employees, presenters etc at the Holiday Inn Norwich Airport. Photo: Brittany Woodman Archant

Familiar faces from more than forty years of television have gathered in Norwich to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Anglia TV.

Anglia Television was launched in 1959 as an independent television channel and ran until 2002 when it was merged with other regional titles to create ITV1.

Sunday, October 27, marked the station's 60th anniversary and to celebrate, on Monday more than 200 people who worked both in front and behind the TV cameras gathered in Norwich to swap memories, catch-up and reminisce about their time at Anglia TV.

Dave Brackenbury, who helped organise the event and who worked at the station between 1973 and 2003, starting off in telecine before moving to post production and then facilities management and said the reunion has been months in the making.

He said: "Since Anglia ceased to exist, which was when all the ITV companies were amalgamated we have organised a function every 10 years, we had an event at our 50th anniversary, now 60, how many of us will be here for 70 I don't know!"

Gerry Harrison, a football commentator who joined Anglia TV in 1969 said it was wonderful to catch up with former colleagues but the reunion came with the reminder that not everyone was able to join the gathering.

"It's good but you remember the people who are not here, Len Coynes was a very good director who hired me as a commentator but he's not here, David Brookes was another very charismatic guy, but they are not here so it's just reminds you're quite lucky to be here," he said.

Helen McDermott, who joined Anglia TV in 1979 said: "It's quite interesting a lot of these people I haven't seen for thirty, forty years and it's frightening really because when you first see someone you think they look vaguely familiar and then the years fall away.

"Anglia was like one big family, we all knew each other. There was a great deal of camaraderie.

"I miss it a lot, but I'm not getting nearer towards 70 and there has to a time when you think okay, you've had your day, but it was great fun."