New event coming to Norwich for aspiring super heroes

A special event in Norwich is giving aspiring superheroes the chance to trial the lifestyle before they head back to school.

The Anglia Square team will host Super Saturday on Saturday August 31, transforming the square into a superhero training school between 9.30 am and 3 pm.

Experts will be on hand to show visitors how to look, act, talk and jump like a real superhero, and the creation station will provide capes, masks, badges and advice on finding your secret identity.

At the end of the day every superhero will receive a certificate to take home.

Between 9.30 am and 10.30 am there will be an exclusive "Autism Hour" for people with the condition to experience the event in calmer surroundings.

The event is free, with a suggested donation of £3 per family, which will go towards the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind.