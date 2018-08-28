Search

Santa’s grotto at Anglia Square to host ‘autism hour’

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 17 December 2018

Children with autism will have the chance to meet Santa at a special event in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Children with autism will have the chance to meet Santa at a special event in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

Children with autism will have the chance to meet Santa at a special event in Norwich.

Father Christmas will be hosting an ‘autism hour” in his grotto at Anglia Square from 10am to 11am on December 20.

The pre-booked event will enable people with autism to meet Santa in calmer surroundings.

Entry costs 50p per child and the grotto will be open to everyone from 11am to 3pm.

Children will receive a gift and get their photo taken with Santa.

All money raised from the event will go towards the Break charity, which helps vulnerable children and young people in the region.

“We’re delighted that Santa will be visiting us at Anglia Square this Christmas,” centre manager Eric Kirk said.

The Gingerbread Man and The Grinch will also be present at the grotto.

For more information, or to book a space on the autism hour please visit www.angliasq.com

