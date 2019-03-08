Broken down bus blocks off city centre street
PUBLISHED: 15:24 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 28 August 2019
A broken down bus is affecting traffic including a bus service on a central Norwich street.
The vehicle is stuck at the pedestrian crossing on Magdalen Street opposite the entrance to Cowgate, at Anglia Square.
Eye witnesses said the bus had about a dozen passengers on it when it broke down and had been parked at the pedestrian crossing for some three hours.
Konect Bus tweeted: "Service 50/50A - We are unable to serve Anglia Square until further notice.
Broken down bus on Magdalen Street, close to Cowgate. PIC: Peter Walsh.
"This is due to a broken down bus making our right turn into Cowgate impossible. "Apologies."
