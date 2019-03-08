Broken down bus blocks off city centre street

Broken down bus on Magdalen Street, close to Cowgate. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A broken down bus is affecting traffic including a bus service on a central Norwich street.

Service 50/50A - We are unable to serve Anglia Square until further notice. This is due to a broken down bus making our right turn into Cowgate impossible. Apologies. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) August 28, 2019

The vehicle is stuck at the pedestrian crossing on Magdalen Street opposite the entrance to Cowgate, at Anglia Square.

Eye witnesses said the bus had about a dozen passengers on it when it broke down and had been parked at the pedestrian crossing for some three hours.

Konect Bus tweeted: "Service 50/50A - We are unable to serve Anglia Square until further notice.

"This is due to a broken down bus making our right turn into Cowgate impossible. "Apologies."

