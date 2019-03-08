Theatre troupe to perform 'love story' to city development on three stages

The history of one of Norwich's most iconic areas will be brought to life on the stage next month.

Around 100 local performers, including children from five schools, will be involved in Anglia Square: A Love Story - a play being led by theatre group The Common Lot.

The show, which will be performed on three centre stages between July 4 and 14, is part of a Heritage Lottery Fund project exploring the history of the controversial development.

Anglia Square: A Love Story will have its first performance at The Garth, behind St George's Street; the second will be at St George's Green, opposite the Norwich Playhouse; and its run concludes under the canopy at Anglia Square.

There will be 14 further performances at spots between St George's Green and Anglia Square.

The show aims to encourage audiences from the south side of Norwich, across the River Wensum, to visit and explore the north - which has traditionally been the home of the working class and industry and is now one of the most culturally diverse parts of the city.

Volunteer researchers, in collaboration with Anglia Ruskin University, have spent six months collating facts and stories about the area which have been turned into songs and script for the show - which will feature the project's community choir, the Stump Cross Singers. Images inspired by the Anglia Square area will also be on display in the windows of local homes and businesses during the performance period.

Show director Simon Floyd said: "The scale of this show is incredible and even in rehearsals hearing so many voices fill Anglia Square with song has sent shivers down my spine. We cannot encourage people enough to come and join us to enjoy stories old and new about the original heart of our city."

Anglia Square: A Love Story will be performed at 7.30pm on July 4, 5, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14 with additional 3pm performances on July 7 and 14. All performances will be free to watch.

The Anglia Square: A Love Story project, which is happening throughout 2019, will also see the publication of an original songbook, a heritage publication and a website.

A £271m redevelopment of the area was approved by Norwich City Council in December, but three months later was sent to the housing, communities and local government secretary for a final determination.