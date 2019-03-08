Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Anglia in Bloom Spring campaign launched at Norwich garden centre

PUBLISHED: 16:28 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 27 March 2019

The Ceremonial Tree Planting in memory of Charles Notcutt by his daughter Caroline Notcutt to mark Anglia in Bloom's Spring Launch. Picture: Terry Bane

The Ceremonial Tree Planting in memory of Charles Notcutt by his daughter Caroline Notcutt to mark Anglia in Bloom's Spring Launch. Picture: Terry Bane

Archant

A campaign to encourage communities across East Anglia to get gardening has launched with the planting of a tree in memory of one the region’s greatest horticulturists.

Notcutts Garden Centre has been named as a patron of Anglia in Bloom (AIB), the RHS campaign to encourage communities to take pride in their communities and green spaces.

To mark the launch of the AIB spring campaign, on Tuesday, March 26, dignitaries including Martin Schmierer, the Lord Mayor of Norwich and members of the Notcutts family gathered at Notcutts Garden Centre in Norwich to plant a tree in memory of Charles Notcutt.

George Dawson chairman of AIB, said: “Anglia in Bloom is pleased to welcome Notcutts as a valued Patron, we look forward to working closer together with Notcutts Garden Centre to encourage more communities to be part of the Eastern region’s largest environmental community campaign.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Woman assaulted outside Sainsbury’s suffered swelling to head

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Eight fire crews called to house blaze

Eight fire crews are tackling a blaze at a thatched cottage at Harris Green. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight fire crews called to house blaze

Eight fire crews are tackling a blaze at a thatched cottage at Harris Green. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hospital feeding tube put into the wrong place

A feeding tube was inserted into the wrong place at James Paget University Hospital in February 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Teen, 16, stabbed in gang attack is released from hospital

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Maxx out! Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate new ride

The Air Maxx will not operate this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach due to problems with paperwork.

Brucie bonus! Woman who knitted model of Golden Mile receives card from Forsyth family

Margaret Seaman receives a thank you card from Bruce Forsyth's family, after she knitted Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, and placed a picture of Bruce on the Wellington Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists