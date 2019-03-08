Anglia in Bloom Spring campaign launched at Norwich garden centre

The Ceremonial Tree Planting in memory of Charles Notcutt by his daughter Caroline Notcutt to mark Anglia in Bloom's Spring Launch. Picture: Terry Bane Archant

A campaign to encourage communities across East Anglia to get gardening has launched with the planting of a tree in memory of one the region’s greatest horticulturists.

Notcutts Garden Centre has been named as a patron of Anglia in Bloom (AIB), the RHS campaign to encourage communities to take pride in their communities and green spaces.

To mark the launch of the AIB spring campaign, on Tuesday, March 26, dignitaries including Martin Schmierer, the Lord Mayor of Norwich and members of the Notcutts family gathered at Notcutts Garden Centre in Norwich to plant a tree in memory of Charles Notcutt.

George Dawson chairman of AIB, said: “Anglia in Bloom is pleased to welcome Notcutts as a valued Patron, we look forward to working closer together with Notcutts Garden Centre to encourage more communities to be part of the Eastern region’s largest environmental community campaign.”