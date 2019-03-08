Anglia in Bloom - how did your town do?

Hunstanton is preparing for a visit by Britain in Bloom judges. Picture: Courtesy of West Norfolk Council Courtesy of West Norfolk Council

After months of fierce competition, towns across the region have today found out the results of Anglia in Bloom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hunstanton is preparing for a visit by Britain in Bloom judges. Picture: Courtesy of West Norfolk Council Hunstanton is preparing for a visit by Britain in Bloom judges. Picture: Courtesy of West Norfolk Council

It was a good day for west Norfolk at the 23rd awards ceremony at the Burgess Hall in St Ives, with Hunstanton scooping up the best overall entry winning the Anglia in Bloom Trophy, elsewhere King's Lynn won the city category with Norwich following closely behind.

There were also awards for Downham Market, Filby and Thetford among others.

Results in full:

Best Overall Entry

Hunstanton is preparing for a visit by Britain in Bloom judges. Picture: Courtesy of West Norfolk Council Hunstanton is preparing for a visit by Britain in Bloom judges. Picture: Courtesy of West Norfolk Council

Hunstanton

Villages

Winner: Filby

Gold Award: Benwick, Blundeston, Gosfield

Silver Gilt Award: Haynes, Weeley, Woburn

Silver Awards: Bircham, Lemsford

Bronze Award: Essendon

Small Town

Winner and Gold Award: Frinton On Sea

Silver Gilt Award: Redbourne, South Wootton

Silver Award: Coggeshall

Town

Winner and Gold Award: Halstead

Gold Award: Brandon, Chatteris, Downham Market

Silver Award: Attleborough, Welwyn Garden City

Large Town

Winner and Gold Award: Dunstable

Gold Award: Huntingdon, Leighton Linslade, Rayleigh, St Ives, Wisbech

Silver Gilt Award: Wymondham

Silver Awards: Sudbury, Thetford

City

Winner and Gold Award: King's Lynn

Gold Award: Bury St Edmunds, Norwich

You may also want to watch:

Coastal

Winner and Gold Award: Hunstanton

Silver Gilt Award: Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft

George Dawson, chairman of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Once again this year the Anglia region has bloomed, with communities coming together to clear, clean and brighten their local environments. From small villages to large cities residents have taken up the challenge to improve the visual aspect of their streets by making floral displays and clearing litter."

Chris Durham chair of judges and vice-chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: "The 2019 judging campaign has been very successful with the team of judges travelling and judging the whole of the Anglia region, the standard of the entries once again has been raised and the hard work and enthusiasm from of all communities really shone through making judging a pleasure for all."

Brian Thornton President of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Each year we see more gold awards presented, the key to a successful campaign is communities working together, improving and making their neighbourhoods a better place to live, work and visit."