Anglia in Bloom - how did your town do?
PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 10 September 2019
Courtesy of West Norfolk Council
After months of fierce competition, towns across the region have today found out the results of Anglia in Bloom.
It was a good day for west Norfolk at the 23rd awards ceremony at the Burgess Hall in St Ives, with Hunstanton scooping up the best overall entry winning the Anglia in Bloom Trophy, elsewhere King's Lynn won the city category with Norwich following closely behind.
There were also awards for Downham Market, Filby and Thetford among others.
Results in full:
Best Overall Entry
Hunstanton
Villages
Winner: Filby
Gold Award: Benwick, Blundeston, Gosfield
Silver Gilt Award: Haynes, Weeley, Woburn
Silver Awards: Bircham, Lemsford
Bronze Award: Essendon
Small Town
Winner and Gold Award: Frinton On Sea
Silver Gilt Award: Redbourne, South Wootton
Silver Award: Coggeshall
Town
Winner and Gold Award: Halstead
Gold Award: Brandon, Chatteris, Downham Market
Silver Award: Attleborough, Welwyn Garden City
Large Town
Winner and Gold Award: Dunstable
Gold Award: Huntingdon, Leighton Linslade, Rayleigh, St Ives, Wisbech
Silver Gilt Award: Wymondham
Silver Awards: Sudbury, Thetford
City
Winner and Gold Award: King's Lynn
Gold Award: Bury St Edmunds, Norwich
Coastal
Winner and Gold Award: Hunstanton
Silver Gilt Award: Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft
George Dawson, chairman of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Once again this year the Anglia region has bloomed, with communities coming together to clear, clean and brighten their local environments. From small villages to large cities residents have taken up the challenge to improve the visual aspect of their streets by making floral displays and clearing litter."
Chris Durham chair of judges and vice-chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: "The 2019 judging campaign has been very successful with the team of judges travelling and judging the whole of the Anglia region, the standard of the entries once again has been raised and the hard work and enthusiasm from of all communities really shone through making judging a pleasure for all."
Brian Thornton President of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Each year we see more gold awards presented, the key to a successful campaign is communities working together, improving and making their neighbourhoods a better place to live, work and visit."