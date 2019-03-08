'A marathon of smiling faces and beautiful flowers' - Anglia in Bloom judges visit Norfolk towns

Anglia in Bloom judges visited Wymondham to tour the town's 2019 entry. Photo: Submitted Archant

Towns in Norfolk welcomed judges from the annual Anglia in Bloom competition to show off the hard work of green-fingered volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Attleborough in Bloom volunteers doing last minute work on the town's entry. Photo: Submitted Attleborough in Bloom volunteers doing last minute work on the town's entry. Photo: Submitted

On Monday, July 15, judges from the region-wide contest visited Attleborough for a tour, lead by councillor and volunteer Taila Taylor.

The 25-year-old has been leading efforts to transform the town with greenery, flower displays and even pick-your-own vegetables since the competition launched in March.

She said the judging followed a packed weekend, with volunteers distributing 3.5 tonnes of bark donated by Matlines Catering in Attleborough as well as last minute weeding, sweeping and litter picking.

Attleborough won the bronze medal in the 2018 contest and Ms Taylor said judges noted improvements from last year.

Anglia in Bloom judges visited Wymondham to tour the town's 2019 entry. Photo: Submitted Anglia in Bloom judges visited Wymondham to tour the town's 2019 entry. Photo: Submitted

She said: "It was a manic week getting final preparations made for the judging. It was fantastic to hear they noticed improvements and will hopefully be reflected in the town's award."

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, July 16, the judges headed north to Wymondham, and were greeted by members of Wymondham Town Team for a tour of the market town's beauty spots.

More than 60 businesses, churches and homes have contributed flower displays and planters.

Attleborough in Bloom volunteers have created a vegetable garden at Queens Square. Photo: Submitted Attleborough in Bloom volunteers have created a vegetable garden at Queens Square. Photo: Submitted

The tour included visits to the horticulture area at Ashleigh School Farm and the re-vamped courtyard garden at Robert Kett Court house.

Volunteers have also focused on maintaining areas of natural biodiversity, including the Kett's Park woodland walk and wildflower area at Toll's Meadow, managed by volunteer warden John Beckett.

Wymondham in Bloom co-ordinator, Kimberly Carsok, said the volunteer team were overwhelmed by the support offered by the community.

She said: "Judging day was a marvellous marathon of smiling faces and beautiful flowers. The tour ended in the Green Dragon pub garden with a toast to beautiful blooming Wymondham and our incredibly infectious community spirit. The team are already brainstorming ideas for Wymondham in Bloom 2020."

Both towns submitted portfolios with photographs and written summaries about their project themes and community engagement.

The results of the competition will be announced on Norfolk Day on Saturday, July 27, with entries assessed on their plant care, creativity and originality and overall impact.