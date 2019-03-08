Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Poll

‘It is just cruel’ - Anger as Tesco installs netting to stop swallows nesting

PUBLISHED: 10:10 15 March 2019

Swallows nested at the supermarket last summer. Photo: Anne Marks

Swallows nested at the supermarket last summer. Photo: Anne Marks

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A Norwich supermarket has been criticised for installing netting to stop migrating birds from nesting.

Dozens of people, including TV presenter Jake Humphrey, have complained to Tesco after the company installed the nets at its Harford Bridge store.

The supermarket on Ipswich Road has covered the roof of its trolley station where swallows nested last summer.

Residents and shoppers raised voiced their concerns after pictures of the netting were posted online.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted: “Seriously @Tesco?!? Netting off swallow nesting sites in trolley shelters in Norwich. Experts say returning swallows will get caught and die. Take them down!!!!!”

Tesco said the nets were installed to address health and safety concerns over bird droppings falling onto trolleys.

The company said it had followed advice from experts and was encouraging birds to nest at the rear of its store.

A 67-year-old woman from Hellesdon, who does not want to be named, said: “These are little birds who have flown all the way from Africa and they come here and get caught in the nets. It is horrendous.

“I think there has to be another way. One idea is that they could have just put a temporary roof over the trolleys

Harford Bridge Tesco. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Emma Outten For: EDP CENTRO Archant Norfolk pics © 2005 (01603) 772434Harford Bridge Tesco. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Emma Outten For: EDP CENTRO Archant Norfolk pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

“Apparently it was quite a sight last year to see all the birds nesting there.

“To put netting up is just cruel because they want to land somewhere, but they will just get their feet stuck in this.”

Tesco said: “Following advice from experts, we’re installing netting at the front of the store.

“This is designed to encourage birds to the back of our store which has purposefully been left open so that they can nest here instead.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Mum drops six dress sizes after losing more than 7 stone

Sara Cunningham before her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

‘Our best signing was Tim Krul’ – Webber launches passionate defence of Canaries keeper

Tim Krul in action during Norwich City's 3-2 win over Hull on Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Getting tips from the best in the business is perk of the job

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk and Waveney as another storm brews

Great Yarmouth is among parts of Norfolk under a yellow weather warning for high winds this weekend. Photo: Nick Butcher

Neil Featherby: There’s a buzz around CoNAC and its athletes that’s putting Norfolk on the map

Nick Earl has made excellent progress as a marathon runner in recent years. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists