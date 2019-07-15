Anger at plans for new off-licence in Norwich city centre

Tudor Stores on Rose Lane. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

Householders fed up with city centre noise have hit out at plans to open a new newsagent's and off-licence.

Nareshkumar Kanthasamy has lodged a premises licence application with Norwich City Council for Tudor Stores, a former newsagent at 5 Rose Lane.

The city council's licensing sub committee is set to debate the application on Monday, July 22.

In the papers, Mr Kanthasamy says it would be a "local convenience store with news, food groceries, soft drinks and off sale of alcohol", with alcohol only forming "part of the overall business".

It would open from 6am to 2am from Sunday to Thursday, and until 4am on Saturday and Sunday.

But it has sparked a string of objections from people living nearby, who raised concerns over existing noise and disturbance from venues in the area.

And Michelle Bartram, Norfolk police's licensing officer, also wrote to the council to share the force's concerns.

She said: "The shop is located within close proximity to Prince of Wales Road and therefore those who will be purchasing alcohol until 4am will mainly be those who have frequented the night time economy due to no car parking facilities and will already be intoxicated with alcohol.

"The shop staff will have no security staff or support at night when refusing sales to those who are drunk and abusive."

One letter of objection, lodged by several residents, said there was already a petrol station opposite, on Greyfriars Road, which opened around the clock and served alcohol.

"It seems preposterous that Norwich City Council would even consider it necessary to give a licence out to yet another commercial premises slap bang in the middle of our residential homes," they said.

A petition with 91 signatures was also submitted during the consultation, objecting to plans for the off-licence and to noise from the Rooftop Gardens, at the nearby Union Building, and the Last Pub Standing, on King Street.

Complaints from neighbours about the existing venues prompted the council to launch an investigation in June into whether they had breached their licence requirements.

Management from both the Rooftop Gardens and Last Pub Standing have insisted they do all they can to be good neighbours and limit noise pollution. We have tried to reach Mr Kanthasamy.