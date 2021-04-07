News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'This is not okay!' - Anger at waste dumped on village field

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:02 AM April 7, 2021   
Some of the items dumped on a field adjacent to Benacre Road in Henstead.

Some of the items dumped on a field adjacent to Benacre Road in Henstead - with gardening materials, household waste and empty plastic fertiliser containers discovered. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Gardening materials and empty plastic fertiliser containers were among a pile of waste dumped on a village field.

East Suffolk Council had slammed fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate incidents last month.

A week later bin bags, an old Christmas tree, a convection heater and a wooden pallet were among fly-tipped items that were dumped on Mill Lane in Wrentham.

Now fly-tipped waste has been found dumped on a field adjacent to Benacre Road in Henstead - with gardening materials, household waste and empty plastic fertiliser containers among items discovered.

A council spokesman said: "This is not okay!

"Fly-tipping poses a threat to humans and wildlife, damages our environment, and spoils our towns and countryside."

According to the latest figures, fly-tipping soared during the Covid-19 pandemic in East Suffolk - with more than 500 reports in the district in the final quarter of last year.

You may also want to watch:

This was well over the 350 reports seen in Quarter 4 of 2019.

Contact the council by submitting a flytipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  1. 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  2. 5 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  3. 6 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  4. 7 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  7. 10 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
dumped caravan at Heacham

'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus