'This is not okay!' - Anger at waste dumped on village field
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Gardening materials and empty plastic fertiliser containers were among a pile of waste dumped on a village field.
East Suffolk Council had slammed fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate incidents last month.
A week later bin bags, an old Christmas tree, a convection heater and a wooden pallet were among fly-tipped items that were dumped on Mill Lane in Wrentham.
Now fly-tipped waste has been found dumped on a field adjacent to Benacre Road in Henstead - with gardening materials, household waste and empty plastic fertiliser containers among items discovered.
A council spokesman said: "This is not okay!
"Fly-tipping poses a threat to humans and wildlife, damages our environment, and spoils our towns and countryside."
According to the latest figures, fly-tipping soared during the Covid-19 pandemic in East Suffolk - with more than 500 reports in the district in the final quarter of last year.
This was well over the 350 reports seen in Quarter 4 of 2019.
Contact the council by submitting a flytipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report
