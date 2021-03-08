News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:00 AM March 8, 2021   
Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent." Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A town council has hit out at the "unauthorised removal" of trees from an area in north Lowestoft.

Expressing disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent," Lowestoft Town Council has urged anyone with information to contact them.

A town council spokesman said: "The removal of trees without consent and the appropriate licences is both a criminal activity and strongly against the Town Council’s Climate Emergency declaration.

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent." Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"If you happen to witness any other unauthorised activity within this area, you should report this to police on 101.

"If nearby residents feel tree maintenance is required within the area, the Town Council - as landowners - should be contacted.

Gunton Cliff in north Lowestoft.

Gunton Cliff in north Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

"Please note that the timber and brushwood currently stacked on the cliff are left as habitat mounds for wildlife and to aid biodiversity and should not be removed."

Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident should email admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
  3. 3 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
  1. 4 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
  2. 5 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
  3. 6 Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
  4. 7 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  5. 8 Date set for High Court showdown over £271m Anglia Square plans
  6. 9 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
  7. 10 Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford.

Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Council's City Hall headquarters. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Coronavirus

Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Wills

ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon