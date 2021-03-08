Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
- Credit: Mick Howes
A town council has hit out at the "unauthorised removal" of trees from an area in north Lowestoft.
Expressing disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent," Lowestoft Town Council has urged anyone with information to contact them.
A town council spokesman said: "The removal of trees without consent and the appropriate licences is both a criminal activity and strongly against the Town Council’s Climate Emergency declaration.
"If you happen to witness any other unauthorised activity within this area, you should report this to police on 101.
"If nearby residents feel tree maintenance is required within the area, the Town Council - as landowners - should be contacted.
You may also want to watch:
"Please note that the timber and brushwood currently stacked on the cliff are left as habitat mounds for wildlife and to aid biodiversity and should not be removed."
Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident should email admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
- 3 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
- 4 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
- 5 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
- 6 Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
- 7 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 8 Date set for High Court showdown over £271m Anglia Square plans
- 9 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
- 10 Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast