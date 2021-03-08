Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Published: 6:00 AM March 8, 2021

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent." Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A town council has hit out at the "unauthorised removal" of trees from an area in north Lowestoft.

Expressing disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent," Lowestoft Town Council has urged anyone with information to contact them.

A town council spokesman said: "The removal of trees without consent and the appropriate licences is both a criminal activity and strongly against the Town Council’s Climate Emergency declaration.

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent." Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"If you happen to witness any other unauthorised activity within this area, you should report this to police on 101.

"If nearby residents feel tree maintenance is required within the area, the Town Council - as landowners - should be contacted.

Gunton Cliff in north Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

"Please note that the timber and brushwood currently stacked on the cliff are left as habitat mounds for wildlife and to aid biodiversity and should not be removed."

Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident should email admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk



