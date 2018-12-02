Search

Advanced search

Guests meet a menagerie at Norwich urban farm’s festive fundraiser

02 December, 2018 - 15:00
Volunteers at charity fundraiser Angelica's Rainbow Christmas, at the Marlpit community centre in Norwich. Picture: Lucy Galvin

Volunteers at charity fundraiser Angelica's Rainbow Christmas, at the Marlpit community centre in Norwich. Picture: Lucy Galvin

Lucy Galvin

Guests enjoyed a festive fundraiser at Norwich’s only urban animal farm.

Stella Galvin, volunteer, Poppy the unicorn and Lora Steggles, director of Angelica's Rainbow, preparing for the Christmas fundraiser. Picture: Lora StegglesStella Galvin, volunteer, Poppy the unicorn and Lora Steggles, director of Angelica's Rainbow, preparing for the Christmas fundraiser. Picture: Lora Steggles

More than 50 people attended the Angelica’s Rainbow Christmas celebration at the Marlpit community centre in Hellesdon Road, which was complete with a live “unicorn” – Poppy the Shetland pony – and “dragon” – Amber the reptile.

Animals from the not-for-profit farm were named and adopted at the event on Saturday. There was also a range of handcrafted gifts on sale and a raffle, with some prizes supplied by Norwich wine merchant The Drunken Maitre D.

The final fundraising total has yet to be counted but the event is thought to have made a “great contribution” to Angelica’s Rainbow’s funds.

Lucy Galvin, chairman of the Marlpit community centre, said: “We were delighted to support this lively event and were excited to see so many animals at the centre. It’s a true community organisation and lots of fun was had by all.”

Most Read

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christmas cheer spreads across Suffolk town as festive market attracts thousands

Ellie O'Sullivan of Oh Fudge! at the Bungay Christmas Street Market. Picture: Joe Norton

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to our coast creating thousands of well paid jobs

The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Have a go at the Norfolk Name Game this Christmas

Keith Skipper is a big fan of The Norfolk Name Game and is encouraging everyone to give it a whirl this festive season. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast