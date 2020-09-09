Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park
PUBLISHED: 10:12 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 09 September 2020
Archant
A woman has told of the horrific moment she was bitten by an adder at a north Norfolk park.
Retired teacher and headteacher Angela Morris, 76, was walking her Yorkshire terrier Igor at Holt Country Park on May 31 when it happened.
Miss Morris, from Walsingham, said the pain in her leg the snake bite caused was “indescribable”.
She said: “It was a hot day during the lockdown, soon after we were allowed to drive somewhere for a walk.
“I hadn’t been walking long because I have arthritic knees when I felt a prickling all around my big toe. Then the pain started so I got back to my car as quickly as possible and drove home. I rang 111 and they sent an ambulance, and they drove with sirens blazing to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where I was kept overnight.
“My right leg was hugely swollen and was purple from toe to groin. I was in anaphylactic shock.
“I’m used to pain as I’ve got it most of the time in my knees, but afterwards, as I lowered the foot to the floor, the pain that went down my leg was indescribable. Getting out of bed was hell.”
Miss Morris was given antibiotics and had to return to hospital four times for further treatment.
She said the blisters and swelling had still not completely gone and she remained unsteady on her feet, so a neighbour had to walk her dog.
Miss Morris has called on North Norfolk District Council, which owns the park, to put up more signs to make visitors aware of the dangers of snakes.
She said: “I’m so angry that they won’t take it seriously enough to put up a sign to stop anyone else going through what I’ve been through.”
But a council spokesman said there was already enough signage in place.
The spokesman said: “We have six advisory signs and posters in around the amenity area where visitors arrive and periodically update our social media channels with information about adders and other wildlife that can be found at the park.
“As adder bites are so rare, indeed this is the first case brought to our attention in over 20 years, we consider our current signage and awareness efforts to be sufficient for keeping visitors informed, and have no plans to increase signage in the area.
“We wish the woman in question a speedy recovery and hope she will be able to visit us again soon.”
