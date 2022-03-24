Race driver's harness came undone before fatal crash, inquest hears

The safety harness worn by a race driver who died at the Snetterton Circuit came unbuckled moments before her fatal crash, an inquest has heard.

Angela Lucas was participating in a Citreon C1 endurance race at the circuit on Sunday, July 4, 2021, when she was involved in a collision on the course.

The 42-year-old, who was a business consultant from Upwell, died as a result of the serious head injuries.

A full inquest into her death is due to be held in front of a jury later this year and is scheduled to last for two days.

But at a pre-inquest review hearing held at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Thursday, it emerged that shortly before the impact of her crash the safety harness she had been wearing came unbuckled.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said attempting to ascertain how this had happened would make up part of the two-day inquest, along with detailing the other circumstances around her death that day.

The review also heard concerns from members of Mrs Lucas's family that the same harness had come undone the day before while being worn by Shaun Fray, one of her teammates at the event.

Mrs Lake confirmed that the harness itself would be brought to the court during the full inquest to allow it to be demonstrated the members of the jury as part of the evidence.

Mrs Lake added that serious consideration would be given as to whether CCTV footage of the crash would be shown to the jury during the hearing, admitting she was "reluctant" as family members had not yet seen it.

Following her death, tributes were paid to her from fellow members of the racing community.

A statement released by Citreoen C1 Racing Series organisers British Automobile Racing Club in the days following her death described her as a "well-known and much-loved member of the series".

In another tribute, race car specialists Preptech UK said: "We were lucky enough to have the Lucases [Angela and husband Adam] as customers this season. Angela had an infectious giggle and was always smiling."

The inquest is scheduled to be held on May 3 and 4.