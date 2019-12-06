Search

Advanced search

City road to remain closed over weekend due to sinkhole

PUBLISHED: 18:18 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 06 December 2019

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, is not expected to be fixed until Monday, December 9. Picture: Victoria Trattles

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, is not expected to be fixed until Monday, December 9. Picture: Victoria Trattles

Victoria Trattles

A sinkhole which opened up on a Norwich road on Thursday is expected to continue to cause disruption over the weekend while repairs are carried out.

Angel Road in the north of the city was closed after the hole appeared in the street, causing a lorry to get stuck.

Repairs got under way on Friday after staff from Norwich City Council and Anglian Water investigated the issue, but the situation is not expected to be resolved until Monday, December 9.

You may also want to watch:

On their website, bus providers First said: "Angel Road has been closed due to the appearance of a sink hole and Orange Line 22/11 buses are being diverted via Constitution Hill and Wall Road in both directions.

"It is expected that repairs will be completed on Monday, December 9, so buses should be back to normal on Tuesday.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience."

A spokesperson for the Angel Road schools said on Thursday that safety had not been impacted by the sinkhole.

Most Read

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

New trains investigated after shocking near miss with car at level crossing

One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End.Inset: Jamie BurlesPicture: Greater Anglia/Archant

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

Ex-Norwich City men go head to head at King’s Lynn

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich pub to hand out free food and drink to people in need

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy will hand out free pasties, hot drinks and blankets to those in need. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists