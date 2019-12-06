City road to remain closed over weekend due to sinkhole

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, is not expected to be fixed until Monday, December 9. Picture: Victoria Trattles Victoria Trattles

A sinkhole which opened up on a Norwich road on Thursday is expected to continue to cause disruption over the weekend while repairs are carried out.

This is why Angel Road is closed. #norwich pic.twitter.com/FGyKCw60op — Richard Fair (@_rfair) December 5, 2019

Angel Road in the north of the city was closed after the hole appeared in the street, causing a lorry to get stuck.

Repairs got under way on Friday after staff from Norwich City Council and Anglian Water investigated the issue, but the situation is not expected to be resolved until Monday, December 9.

On their website, bus providers First said: "Angel Road has been closed due to the appearance of a sink hole and Orange Line 22/11 buses are being diverted via Constitution Hill and Wall Road in both directions.

"It is expected that repairs will be completed on Monday, December 9, so buses should be back to normal on Tuesday.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience."

A spokesperson for the Angel Road schools said on Thursday that safety had not been impacted by the sinkhole.