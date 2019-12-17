Search

Sinkhole woes over for city road as repairs are completed

PUBLISHED: 16:58 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 17 December 2019

A lorry got stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

A lorry got stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Archant

A city road which was closed after a sinkhole opened up more than a week ago has now been repaired and re-opened.

On Thursday, December 5, Angel Road in Norwich was closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened up beneath a Tuffnells parcel lorry close to Angel Road Junior School.

As a result a small stretch of the road was closed with diversions put in place via Constitution Hill and Woodcock Road.

However, as of Tuesday, December 17, the hole is now repaired and the road re-opened to regular traffic, following more than a week of disruption.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Anglian Water finished the reinstatement work yesterday (Monday) evening and then the resurfacing work was left to cool overnight.

"The road re-opened at around 11am on Tuesday, December 17."

It was originally anticipated that the works would be completed by Friday, December 13, however the repairs took longer than anticipated.

