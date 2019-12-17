Sinkhole woes over for city road as repairs are completed

A lorry got stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles. Archant

A city road which was closed after a sinkhole opened up more than a week ago has now been repaired and re-opened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Thursday, December 5, Angel Road in Norwich was closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened up beneath a Tuffnells parcel lorry close to Angel Road Junior School.

As a result a small stretch of the road was closed with diversions put in place via Constitution Hill and Woodcock Road.

You may also want to watch:

However, as of Tuesday, December 17, the hole is now repaired and the road re-opened to regular traffic, following more than a week of disruption.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Anglian Water finished the reinstatement work yesterday (Monday) evening and then the resurfacing work was left to cool overnight.

"The road re-opened at around 11am on Tuesday, December 17."

It was originally anticipated that the works would be completed by Friday, December 13, however the repairs took longer than anticipated.