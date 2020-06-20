City road reopens after sinkhole

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

A road in the city has reopened five days after it was shut due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich has been covered with tarmac. Picture: Ruth Lawes The sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich has been covered with tarmac. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Angel Road, in the north of Norwich, was closed on Monday when a driver spotted the third sinkhole to open up on the street in six months.

Repair work has now taken place and the sinkhole has been covered with tarmac.

A sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes A sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Today the road is reopen to traffic in both directions.

The news comes as a delight to the owners of Chish and Fips on the street, who previously expressed concern the sinkhole would slash trade.

Hardeep Kaur and Indy Singh, the fish and chip shop’s owners, said: “We’re really happy. That’s the fastest they have completed work on the sinkhole and we’re really grateful the road has opened up again.”

Two previous sinkholes on Angel Road opened up in December just three days apart.

The first sinkhole closed the street for nearly a fortnight and swallowed the tyre of a lorry.

