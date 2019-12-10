Sinkhole road could stay closed for most of week while repairs continue

A lorry got stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles. Archant

A sinkhole on a Norwich road could take longer to repair than initially thought, engineers have said.

The hole opened up in Angel Road on Thursday, December 5, taking a delivery van with it.

Repairs started the following day and the road was closed over the weekend.

But Anglian Water said the road could stay closed until Friday, December 13 as the job of fixing the sinkhole was going to bigger than originally anticipated.