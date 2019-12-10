Search

Advanced search

Sinkhole road could stay closed for most of week while repairs continue

PUBLISHED: 07:47 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 10 December 2019

A lorry got stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

A lorry got stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Archant

A sinkhole on a Norwich road could take longer to repair than initially thought, engineers have said.

The hole opened up in Angel Road on Thursday, December 5, taking a delivery van with it.

Repairs started the following day and the road was closed over the weekend.

But Anglian Water said the road could stay closed until Friday, December 13 as the job of fixing the sinkhole was going to bigger than originally anticipated.

Most Read

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists