Search

Advanced search

Man’s lockdown blogs raises more than £2,000 for lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 21:53 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:53 05 August 2020

From left Lewis Cleland, Jo Jutsum, Ryan Darby, Andy Clifton, Jon Butler and Roger Smith at Hunstanton lifeboat station Picture: Chris Bishop

From left Lewis Cleland, Jo Jutsum, Ryan Darby, Andy Clifton, Jon Butler and Roger Smith at Hunstanton lifeboat station Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man has raised more than £2,000 for a Norfolk lifeboat crew after posting video blogs to help people struggling during lockdown.

Andy Clifton published videos featuring coastal views on his daily exercise for people in the Hunstanton area who were unable to go out due to the pandemic and to “remind people of the pleasures of the town.”

The blogs have become a hit with the local community, which prompted Mr Clifton to raise support for the town’s lifeboat crew.

The barman at the Princess Theatre set up a JustGiving page to raise £500 for the station but has blown that target out of the water.

On the page, he said he wanted to help the Hunstanton crew as they get called out regularly.

He added: “They are highly trained volunteers who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.”

Jon Butler, volunteer at the RNLI, said: “Andy developed quite a following, his blogs went on the Hunstanton Area page and he could easily get 100 plus comments a day.

You may also want to watch:

“He just went to different places, walked around the fair, looked out at The Green or the sea or wandered around the beach and the church yard - trying to highlight things people won’t know about.

“He’s become quite a local celebrity.”

“People have been popping in to the Princess Theatre which I think is flooded out with people who want to find him.”

Mr Butler added lockdown was “tinged with sadness” for Mr Clifton as his mum died from coronavirus.

The lifeboat volunteer of five years said the money raised will go towards running costs and equipment for the crew.

Mr Butler said: “We’ve had a lot of rescues of late, last week was particularly busy and we get a lot of people cut off by the tides.

“We have been extremely busy during lockdown so this just shows the crew the level of support for us locally.

“We’ve given Andy a t-shirt and made him a voluntary honorary member of the team, he’s put a lot of effort into it and getting donations from people means a lot to all the crew.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘We don’t live in Spain’ - noise concerns over new al-fresco dining policies

City eateries will be free to use outdoor space for al-fresco dining and drinking in a bit to boost businesses following the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Denise Bradley

Self-styled lord who ripped off students could have hidden assets in Mauritius, court hears

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Man’s lockdown blogs raises more than £2,000 for lifeboat crew

From left Lewis Cleland, Jo Jutsum, Ryan Darby, Andy Clifton, Jon Butler and Roger Smith at Hunstanton lifeboat station Picture: Chris Bishop