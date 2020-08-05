Man’s lockdown blogs raises more than £2,000 for lifeboat crew

A man has raised more than £2,000 for a Norfolk lifeboat crew after posting video blogs to help people struggling during lockdown.

Andy Clifton published videos featuring coastal views on his daily exercise for people in the Hunstanton area who were unable to go out due to the pandemic and to “remind people of the pleasures of the town.”

The blogs have become a hit with the local community, which prompted Mr Clifton to raise support for the town’s lifeboat crew.

The barman at the Princess Theatre set up a JustGiving page to raise £500 for the station but has blown that target out of the water.

On the page, he said he wanted to help the Hunstanton crew as they get called out regularly.

He added: “They are highly trained volunteers who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.”

Jon Butler, volunteer at the RNLI, said: “Andy developed quite a following, his blogs went on the Hunstanton Area page and he could easily get 100 plus comments a day.

“He just went to different places, walked around the fair, looked out at The Green or the sea or wandered around the beach and the church yard - trying to highlight things people won’t know about.

“He’s become quite a local celebrity.”

“People have been popping in to the Princess Theatre which I think is flooded out with people who want to find him.”

Mr Butler added lockdown was “tinged with sadness” for Mr Clifton as his mum died from coronavirus.

The lifeboat volunteer of five years said the money raised will go towards running costs and equipment for the crew.

Mr Butler said: “We’ve had a lot of rescues of late, last week was particularly busy and we get a lot of people cut off by the tides.

“We have been extremely busy during lockdown so this just shows the crew the level of support for us locally.

“We’ve given Andy a t-shirt and made him a voluntary honorary member of the team, he’s put a lot of effort into it and getting donations from people means a lot to all the crew.”