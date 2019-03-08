Search

'Recluse' was found dead after concerned neighbour called police

PUBLISHED: 15:20 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 29 April 2019

An inquest into the death of Andrew Willis was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest into the death of Andrew Willis was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man who was described as a ‘recluse’ was found dead at his home after a neighbour became concerned for his safety.

Andrew Willis, 66, of Crown Meadow, Kenninghall, had no known family and was found dead by a police officer on his living room floor on December 7 last year.

Around a week before he died, he was helped by neighbours into his home after he was found slumped on the floor at his doorstep.

At an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, his medical cause of death was recorded as unascertained although a post mortem report described it as a sudden unexplained death after alcohol misuse, with evidence of cirrhosis of the liver.

In a written statement submitted to court by his friend Andrew Esponda, from Chelmsford, Mr Willis was revealed to be an only child and both of his parents died before he moved to Norfolk from Chelmsford in 2010.

Mr Esponda said Mr Willis enjoyed drinking and he kept in touch with his friend of 17 years every Christmas and the two would send CDs to each other of their favourite artists.

Mr Willis's neighbour, Yvonne Shrimpton, said in her statement that he lived as a recluse and was a private person 'who struggled with everyday life'.

Her neighbours told her that when Mr Willis needed help getting into the house, around a week before he died, he did not appear to have been drinking.

When she did not see or hear from him since the incident, she knocked on his door and called his phone on December 6, but called the police the following day after not receiving a response,

“I was concerned about him,” she said. “I hadn't seen him since my neighbours helped him into the house.

“I was worried about him so I called the police.”

Senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, concluded that, although there was no evidence of alcohol in his system at post mortem, Mr Willis died of alcohol-related causes.

She said: “It's not known what happened in the immediate period before his death.

“There's evidence that he did drink alcohol and the post mortem [examination] did find associated cirrhosis of the liver.”

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

'On the bawl city' - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

'I couldn't resist it': Father polishes bomb before calling police

Tom Waters, from Beccles was doing work in his back garden when he found the First World War shell. Picture: Contributed

