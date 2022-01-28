Tribute paid to much-loved dad who died in cycling accident

Tributes have been paid to a 50-year-old dad who died of his injuries following a cycling accident.

Andrew Hornby, who lived in Norwich Road, North Walsham, died on May 9 last year following the accident on May 2.

At an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 28, a tribute from his wife, Charlotte Hornby, was read out.

Mrs Hornby said her husband had a passion for outdoor photography, but "overwhelmingly" the favourite subject of his photos was their daughter Lucy, who was "the apple of his eye".

Her tribute said: "Family life was happy, busy and fun.

"He was easy-going and had a cheerful demeanour.

"The way he lived his life as fully as possible was an ethos that inspired many. Andy touched the lives of many people, more than anyone could have realised.

"Me and Lucy feel very privileged to have had Andy as part of our lives."

The inquest heard Mr Hornby had been cycling towards North Walsham just north of Coltishall on the B1150 when he ran into a black Ford Kuga, apparently not having seen the vehicle had come to a stop on the side of the road.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene as well as brain and spinal injuries, and the efforts of a first-aider and medical professionals both there and later at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital could not save his life. Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, recorded a conclusion of 'road accident collision'.

The inquest heard Mr Hornby was an accountant who had a love of the outdoors and lived an active life, taking part in triathlons. He had been training for an Ironman in Copenhagen at the time of the accident.

He grew up on a farm near Nottingham, loved animals and had been a vegetarian for more than 30 years.

He travelled widely around the world when he was younger and attended Middlesex University, where he met his wife-to-be. They lived in Ealing and then, for five years, in Harrow, where they bought and renovated their first house.

A few years later they decided to move to Norfolk, and in 2005 after he took a job with Anglia Farmers, and afterwards worked for Engage Health Care in North Walsham.

Mr Hornby was a registered organ donor, and his kidneys and heart valves were given to be transplanted after his death.