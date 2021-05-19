Inquest date set for triathlon cyclist who died in bank holiday crash

Published: 10:52 AM May 19, 2021

The B1150 where cyclist Andrew Hornby was injured on May 2. He died a week later on May 9 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Google Maps

An inquest has opened into the death of a triathlon cyclist who died after a bank holiday weekend crash.

Andrew Hornby, 50, from Norwich Road in North Walsham, died on May 9 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

During the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich, on May 19, area coroner Yvonne Blake reported the medical cause of death as hypoxic brain injury caused by cardiac arrest and severe spinal injury due to a road traffic collision.

He was involved in a crash with a black Ford Kuga while he was riding a triathlon time-trial bicycle along the B1150 at Coltishall on May 2.

It happened on the North Walsham Road at around 3.30pm near the Ling Way junction and Mr Hornby was taken to the NNUH in a critical condition.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on November 8.