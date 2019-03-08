Search

Eagle-eyed officer helps catch suspected perfume thief

PUBLISHED: 13:13 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 02 October 2019

The pair were arrested on Tuesday, October 1 and remanded to appear in court. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two people have been arrested after thefts from a shop.

A man and woman were arrested in Downham Market on Tuesday, October 1 at around 5.30pm following theft of perfume and other items at a shop in King's Lynn town centre.

The people, who were wanted locally by police, were suspected to have stolen the items over the last month.

The pair were spotted in Broomhill, Downham Market by an 'eagle-eyed' officer.

One man was detained at the time and a woman made off on foot into the town.

After an area search and further enquiries, the female was located and arrested.

Both have been charged with theft and are due to appear in court later today.

