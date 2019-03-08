Eagle-eyed officer helps catch suspected perfume thief

The pair were arrested on Tuesday, October 1 and remanded to appear in court. Picture: Archant Archant

Two people have been arrested after thefts from a shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Male and female arrested in #DownhamMarket this evening for theft offences in Kings Lynn following an eagle-eyed spot by #Sgt972. Both have been charged for the offences and remanded to appear at court in the morning #DownhamSNT #Team1 pic.twitter.com/3ZDXb5qzrq — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) October 2, 2019

A man and woman were arrested in Downham Market on Tuesday, October 1 at around 5.30pm following theft of perfume and other items at a shop in King's Lynn town centre.

The people, who were wanted locally by police, were suspected to have stolen the items over the last month.

You may also want to watch:

The pair were spotted in Broomhill, Downham Market by an 'eagle-eyed' officer.

One man was detained at the time and a woman made off on foot into the town.

After an area search and further enquiries, the female was located and arrested.

Both have been charged with theft and are due to appear in court later today.