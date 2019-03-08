Search

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

PUBLISHED: 15:31 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 09 September 2019

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

With her 5ft 1in frame and nine to five job, Amy Williams' favoured past time may well come as a surprise.

However, it may also prove the thing that takes her to the Olympic Games next summer.

Miss Williams, who by day works at Aviva, is busy training in hopes of competing in the Olympics in Tokyo at the next games. Her chosen event? Weightlifting.

Despite her slight appearance, Miss Williams is an accomplished weightlifter already and is due to fly to Thailand this week ahead of the World Championships later in the month.

The 27-year-old took up the sport five years ago, after discovering the crossfit style of training, with involves short bursts of a variety of different activities.

After doing this for a while, she found herself getting more and more interested in the weightlifting aspect, so instead dedicated her time to that alone.

She then began competing in 2015 and has taken part in competition on a national level, often lifting almost twice her own body weight at a time.

She said: "Whenever I tell people in every day life what I do they are just completely stunned - particularly when I say how much I am lifting.

"However, Olympic weightlifting is more about technique than just sheer brute strength, which is what I enjoy most about it."

Miss Williams, who lives in Norwich but attended Attleborough High School, competes in the 55kg weight class, but her personal best lift is a remarkable 102kg - around the weight of a newborn elephant.

She added: "I've always been fairly sporty, when I was at school I used to play football and do athletics and I played basketball at university - though I wasn't very good.

"However, because I took up weightlifting quite late, I am finding myself competing against people who are often much younger than me."

Her event at the World Championships takes place on September 19 and a positive result could put her in good stead for a place in Team GB next summer.

She added: "Nothing will be guaranteed but I can only hope. I'm also desperate to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2022, as that will be in my home country."

