Search

Advanced search

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

PUBLISHED: 14:53 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 08 September 2019

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

With her 5ft 1in frame and nine to five job, Amy Williams' favoured past time may well come as a surprise.

Team GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas PhotographyTeam GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas Photography

However, it may also prove the thing that takes her to the Olympic Games next summer.

Miss Williams, who by day works at Aviva, is busy training in hopes of competing in the Olympics in Tokyo at the next games. Her chosen event? Weightlifting.

Despite her slight appearance, Miss Williams is an accomplished weightlifter already and is due to fly to Thailand this week ahead of the World Championships later in the month.

The 27-year-old took up the sport five years ago, after discovering the crossfit style of training, with involves short bursts of a variety of different activities.

Team GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas PhotographyTeam GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas Photography

After doing this for a while, she found herself getting more and more interested in the weightlifting aspect, so instead dedicated her time to that alone.

You may also want to watch:

She then began competing in 2015 and has taken part in competition on a national level, often lifting almost twice her own body weight at a time.

She said: "Whenever I tell people in every day life what I do they are just completely stunned - particularly when I say how much I am lifting.

Team GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas PhotographyTeam GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas Photography

"However, Olympic weightlifting is more about technique than just sheer brute strength, which is what I enjoy most about it."

Miss Williams, who lives in Norwich but attended Attleborough High School, competes in the 55kg weight class, but her personal best lift is a remarkable 102kg - around the weight of a newborn elephant.

She added: "I've always been fairly sporty, when I was at school I used to play football and do athletics and I played basketball at university - though I wasn't very good.

"However, because I took up weightlifting quite late, I am finding myself competing against people who are often much younger than me."

Team GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas PhotographyTeam GB weightlifter Amy Williams, who is set to compete at the World Championships in Thailand. Picture: Isaac Morillas Photography

Her event at the World Championships takes place on September 19 and a positive result could put her in good stead for a place in Team GB next summer.

She added: "Nothing will be guaranteed but I can only hope. I'm also desperate to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2022, as that will be in my home country."

Most Read

Serious crash closes main road for more than seven hours

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Crazy parking’ note left on paramedic’s windscreen as he treats casualty

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS

Fire crews still on scene of ‘horrendous’ blaze affecting hay bales, tyres and farm machinery

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

“Listen to them now before it is too late” - men being urged to speak about mental health

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach. Photo: Beverley Bishop

Police concerned for welfare of missing 35-year-old man

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing person Dean Bamford, who was last seen in Holt. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Popular teenager remembered at charity football match

A charity football match was held to celebrate the life of Cromer teenager Nyall Brown. Picture: Ezekiel Downes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists