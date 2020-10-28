‘You’ve blown me away’ - Free meal providers in market town thanked for ‘selflessness’

Businesses and individuals who have stepped up to combat child holiday hunger in a market town have been praised.

In an adjournment to Tuesday’s meeting of Dereham Town Council’s traffic management committee, councillor Amy-Jane Brooks thanked “the businesses and individuals in Dereham who have offered to make free meals for families struggling to feed their children this half-term”. Especially, she said, as those individuals were often “struggling themselves because of Covid.”

“As a teacher, I’ve seen hunger in children first-hand.” said Ms Brooks.

“There’s a pandemic at the moment, but it’s amazing to see how many people at the twelfth hour have stepped forward.”

“This is one of the many reasons why I’m proud to say that I come from Dereham: it’s the community spirit and the selflessness of many individuals to ensure children are fed this half term. You’ve blown me away.”

Ms Brooks also praised the work of the Mid Norfolk Foodbank.

“While I personally don’t agree that food banks should be necessary in 2020, the work that they do to make sure people are fed when they can’t afford it is amazing, and in many cases life-saving,” she said.