Amnesty International opens new bookshop in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:56 03 December 2018

Author Emma Healey at the launch of Amnesty International's new bookshop in Unthank Road, Norwich. Picture: David Huband

David Huband

Internationally-acclaimed author Emma Healey has opened Amnesty International’s new bookshop in Norwich’s Golden Triangle.

The Norwich-based author, whose debut novel Elizabeth is Missing won the Costa first novel award, gave a reading before officially launching the shop in Unthank Road by cutting a cake.

Manager David Float said: “We’re delighted to have our latest shop opening in Norwich. It’s a vibrant place with such a love of books, I can’t think of a better place.

“We want this new Norwich shop to be part of the local community - a friendly, appealing place to browse, where people can really get involved in the project. Eventually, we hope to hold events, perhaps literary readings and book groups in the shop.”

Amnesty International is the world’s leading human-rights organisation, campaigning against injustice and inequality. The organisation has eight other bookshops across the UK.

Friday, November 30 marked the official launch of the Unthank Road shop, which has had its doors open to the public for a few weeks while it was stocked, organised and volunteers and donations sourced.

The new Norwich shop was set up by Amnesty Books regional manager David Float, 53, a former Lloyds of London insurance broker for 30 years since leaving school.

He volunteered in the Amnesty bookshop in Cambridge before being employed as the regional manager.

As part of that role he began looking to open new bookshops elsewhere in East Anglia to add to the existing Cambridge shop.

“Norwich seemed the first and most obvious location because it’s such a lively city where books and literature are important and appreciated,” he said.

“The shop is often looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested in helping and can spare four hours a week, please pop in for a chat and an application.”

Sam Margetson, who volunteers twice a week, said: “We’ve had incredible support from the community – from customers, volunteers, residents and people donating books.”

To find out more call 01603 627078, email norwichbookshop@amnesty.org.uk or download an application form from amnesty.org.uk/books-amnesty-norwich.

The shop is open 10am to 5.30pm every day apart from Sundays.

