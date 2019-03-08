American restaurant opens to ‘bring life’ to town

A popular food delivery service is opening a restaurant to “bring a bit of life” to the high street.

Alan Bultitude from Hopton-on-Sea is transforming his home-cooked delivery business into a American-style restaurant on Dukes Head Street in Lowestoft.

The 23-year-old jumped into the kitchen five years ago and hasn’t looked back.

“I have always been into food after I left school I was straight into the kitchen. I know so many people in the town, by opening the restaurant it will give a bit life into that end of the town,” Mr Bultitude said.

The business owner said he intends to put some money back into the economy and buy fresh produce from local businesses.

“We are now moving over to more local businesses, so there is a butcher in Halesworth I will use. It is always good to keep it in the local economy,” he said.

Porkys Pit will open on March 30 at 5pm for more information.