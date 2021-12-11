News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Man spends a year creating huge Christmas show at home with 10,000 lights

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM December 11, 2021
Hayden Moon celebrating his huge American Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Pictur

Hayden Moon celebrating his huge American Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

While some people took up baking or knitting during lockdown, this Norfolk man started a new hobby creating Christmas light shows.

Hayden Moon, 49, has transformed his house in Grove Way in Newton Flotman into a winter wonderland with 10,000 lights, which he began putting up at the start of the year.

He was inspired after watching videos on YouTube of Christmas light sequences at people's homes in America and he also loves films like 1989 festive classic Christmas Vacation. 

Hayden Moon celebrating his huge American Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Pictur

Hayden Moon celebrating his huge American Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He has now created his own show and it lasts for 30 minutes and runs four times a night between 5pm and 7pm each day until Sunday, January 2.

It features lots of interactive elements and is set to Christmas and popular songs, including from The Polar Express and The Greatest Showman, with background music from 4pm too. 

Two-year-old Iris Adams enjoying the huge American Christmas light show at Hayden Moon's home in New

Two-year-old Iris Adams enjoying the huge American Christmas light show at Hayden Moon's home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Moon said: "I have always admired the light shows they do in America and in lockdown I took it up as a new hobby and went on some forums and learnt how to do it.

Two-year-old Iris Adams enjoying the huge American Christmas light show at Hayden Moon's home in New

Two-year-old Iris Adams enjoying the huge American Christmas light show at Hayden Moon's home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"There are 10,000 lights and I got strange looks building the Christmas tree in the garden in February.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
  2. 2 Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm
  3. 3 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  1. 4 North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world
  2. 5 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide
  3. 6 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
  4. 7 'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide
  5. 8 Female bricklayer hits back at TikTok critics
  6. 9 Man posed as policeman to stop motorists
  7. 10 Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk

"I made it using a children's trampoline with a netball net up the centre - I built all the lights and it took a long time to sequence it all.

Hayden Moon's huge Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hayden Moon's huge Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Come and enjoy some Christmas cheer and it is there for people to enjoy and children can shout out too." 

Hayden Moon's huge Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hayden Moon's huge Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fortunately, his wife has been supportive of his new hobby and he is collecting donations for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, with more than £200 raised so far. 

He also lives next to the Village Hall so people are able to park easily. 

The Christmas trees, part of Hayden Moon's huge Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman.

The Christmas trees, part of Hayden Moon's huge Christmas light show at his home in Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

To make sure his neighbours were happy, he held a trial event for Halloween with pumpkins which proved popular and he raised £380 for the Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. 

He added: "Everybody says that I must spend so much on electricity, but they are all low voltage and for the whole of December it shouldn't cost more than £15." 

Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Norfolk Live News

Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence Green, formerly of Brandon, was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon