Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk to go stateside for charity cruise

PUBLISHED: 22:08 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 04 March 2019

Classic American cars will be making the way through Norfolk Photo: Nick Butcher

Classic American cars will be making the way through Norfolk Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2005

Norfolk is set to go stateside as a charity American car cruise makes its way from Norwich to Thetford.

Linda’s Cruise, is taking place in June to fundraise for Norfolk’s leading cancer charity, the Big C.

The cruise will start from the B&Q on Hall Road, Norwich, before heading off down the A11 towards Thetford where the cars will meet at the roadside American diner Zak’s.

As with many road trips there will be a number of stops for a break and refreshments along the route.

Organiser Adam Stembrowicz is expecting there to be between 20 and 30 cars. The motoring enthusiast has been raising awareness of the event by sharing posts on social media and posting flyers.

The Charity supports the cancer patients right across Norfolk and the Waveney Valley, including the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car abandoned in park after chase found full of building equipment

The vehicle was found with buidling equipment in the boot. Picture: Breckland Police

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Michael Bailey: Six things learned from Norwich City’s Millwall win – Rules, targets and a talent

An emotional Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich embraces Marco Stiepermann of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/03/2019

Influential attacking role during action-packed day for City starlet

Jamal Lewis gets in a cross at The Den Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s not helping the town’- entrepreneur says new business difficulties are damaging the high street

A man looking to start a new business in Dereham has spoken about how the difficulties entrepreneurs face are damaging the High Street. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists