Norfolk to go stateside for charity cruise

Classic American cars will be making the way through Norfolk Photo: Nick Butcher Archant © 2005

Norfolk is set to go stateside as a charity American car cruise makes its way from Norwich to Thetford.

Linda’s Cruise, is taking place in June to fundraise for Norfolk’s leading cancer charity, the Big C.

The cruise will start from the B&Q on Hall Road, Norwich, before heading off down the A11 towards Thetford where the cars will meet at the roadside American diner Zak’s.

As with many road trips there will be a number of stops for a break and refreshments along the route.

Organiser Adam Stembrowicz is expecting there to be between 20 and 30 cars. The motoring enthusiast has been raising awareness of the event by sharing posts on social media and posting flyers.

The Charity supports the cancer patients right across Norfolk and the Waveney Valley, including the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.