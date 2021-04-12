News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Sweet success as young baker inspired by Bake Off for vital cause

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:10 PM April 12, 2021   
Young baker Amelia Balls has been raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer

Young baker Amelia Balls has been raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Lemonade scones and homemade jam were among the treats made by a Norfolk nine-year-old as she raised more than £1,000 for a vital cause. 

Amelia Jane Balls, of Potter Heigham, was inspired by her favourite television show, the Great British Bake Off, to sell her favourite bakes as part of the Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. 

As well as making over 500 delicious treats, which included Easter chick cupcakes and biscuits, the Martham Academy pupil also made more than 100 bakes for NHS staff at the East Norfolk Medical Practice. 

Potter Heigham's Amelia Balls has been inspired by her favourite show the Great British Bake Off to raise funds

Potter Heigham's Amelia Balls has been inspired by her favourite show the Great British Bake Off to raise funds for a good cause - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Her mother Victoria Balls said: "Amelia is absolutely delighted as she initially wanted to raise £100 and thought that was a lot of money.

"She has enjoyed the nice feedback she has received from people and she has spoken about hoping to have her own bakery one day.

"There has been a lot of support from the surgeries [East Norfolk Medical Practice] with posters being put up at the surgery, as well as a Facebook page."

Some of Amelia Balls' colourful Easter cupcakes which she sold in aid of Stand Up To Cancer 

Some of Amelia Balls' colourful Easter cupcakes which she sold in aid of Stand Up To Cancer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off returned to Channel 4 on March 9 with celebrities such as double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, documentary maker Stacey Dooley and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall taking part. 

Fundraising for the cause continues until December 31, and Amelia intends to continue making tasty treats with ideas already being lined up for Father's Day and afternoon tea boxes. 

Nine-year-old Amelia Jane Balls from Potter Heigham has raised over £1000 for Stand Up To Cancer

Nine-year-old Amelia Jane Balls from Potter Heigham has raised over £1000 for Stand Up To Cancer after selling her amazing cupcakes. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

  1. 1 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
  2. 2 Woman found dead in country park is named
  3. 3 People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
  1. 4 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
  2. 5 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
  3. 6 Giant Wheel soon to be 'operational' on popular seafront
  4. 7 Prince Philip memorial erected in town park just a day after his death
  5. 8 Investigations continuing after drugs seized during police raid
  6. 9 'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight
  7. 10 Childhood friends unite to launch barbershop together

The nine-year-old has been using recipes which she watched on the Junior Bake Off with former contestant and presenter Liam Charles one of her favourites on the show.

Mrs Balls said: "During lockdown as an only child, baking has been really good for her when there is no-one else to play with. It has been something for her to do when stuck at home."

The young baker was pleased to see some of her treats being shared on the Great British Bake Off page.

Amelia Balls has been raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer through her baking skills

Amelia Balls has been raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer through her baking skills - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off funds go towards speeding up life-saving research with Cancer Research UK stating this will help the charity see three in four people survive cancer by 2034. 

To visit Amelia's fundraising page search https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/amelia-janes-giving-page .

Amelia Jane Balls from Potter Heigham has raised over £1000 for Stand Up To Cancer

Amelia Jane Balls from Potter Heigham has raised over £1000 for Stand Up To Cancer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Amelia Jane Balls of Potter Heigham has been baking for good causes during the pandemic 

Amelia Jane Balls of Potter Heigham has been baking for good causes during the pandemic - Credit: Neil Didsbury


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peter Crouch drove to Great Yarmouth once - and wasn't impressed

Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Zayne Howard, nine, has been on a drip since Monday due to suspected food poisoning.

Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus