Sweet success as young baker inspired by Bake Off for vital cause

Published: 12:10 PM April 12, 2021

Young baker Amelia Balls has been raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Lemonade scones and homemade jam were among the treats made by a Norfolk nine-year-old as she raised more than £1,000 for a vital cause.

Amelia Jane Balls, of Potter Heigham, was inspired by her favourite television show, the Great British Bake Off, to sell her favourite bakes as part of the Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.

As well as making over 500 delicious treats, which included Easter chick cupcakes and biscuits, the Martham Academy pupil also made more than 100 bakes for NHS staff at the East Norfolk Medical Practice.

Potter Heigham's Amelia Balls has been inspired by her favourite show the Great British Bake Off to raise funds for a good cause - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Her mother Victoria Balls said: "Amelia is absolutely delighted as she initially wanted to raise £100 and thought that was a lot of money.

"She has enjoyed the nice feedback she has received from people and she has spoken about hoping to have her own bakery one day.

"There has been a lot of support from the surgeries [East Norfolk Medical Practice] with posters being put up at the surgery, as well as a Facebook page."

Some of Amelia Balls' colourful Easter cupcakes which she sold in aid of Stand Up To Cancer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off returned to Channel 4 on March 9 with celebrities such as double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, documentary maker Stacey Dooley and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall taking part.

Fundraising for the cause continues until December 31, and Amelia intends to continue making tasty treats with ideas already being lined up for Father's Day and afternoon tea boxes.

Nine-year-old Amelia Jane Balls from Potter Heigham has raised over £1000 for Stand Up To Cancer after selling her amazing cupcakes. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The nine-year-old has been using recipes which she watched on the Junior Bake Off with former contestant and presenter Liam Charles one of her favourites on the show.

Mrs Balls said: "During lockdown as an only child, baking has been really good for her when there is no-one else to play with. It has been something for her to do when stuck at home."

The young baker was pleased to see some of her treats being shared on the Great British Bake Off page.

Amelia Balls has been raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer through her baking skills - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off funds go towards speeding up life-saving research with Cancer Research UK stating this will help the charity see three in four people survive cancer by 2034.

To visit Amelia's fundraising page search https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/amelia-janes-giving-page .

Amelia Jane Balls from Potter Heigham has raised over £1000 for Stand Up To Cancer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Amelia Jane Balls of Potter Heigham has been baking for good causes during the pandemic - Credit: Neil Didsbury



