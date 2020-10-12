Ambulance worker overjoyed at being named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Paul Henry, deputy director of operations support with EEAST, has been named in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. Picture: EEAST Archant

An ambulance worker with a career spanning nearly four decades has spoken of his pride at being named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Henry, deputy director of operations support with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), was awarded the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

It comes in recognition of the hard work and dedication he has shown to caring for patients and helping train the next generation of paramedics over nearly 40 years.

Mr Henry said: “I was absolutely delighted to hear the news – it was such a lovely surprise. There are so many people in the ambulance service who are deserving of an award, so to be honoured in this way is absolutely fantastic.”

He started his career with Norfolk Ambulance Service and went on to become one of the county’s first paramedics in 1987 before taking responsibility for the training and development of all of ambulance staff in Norfolk four years’ later.

You may also want to watch:

His dedication to patients, colleagues and his profession was recognised in 2000 when he became one of the first paramedics to join the board of the Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine, where he helped develop regulatory procedures for the profession.

Since then, Mr Henry has gone onto hold a variety of senior operational and management roles with EEAST, as well as taking responsibility for a range of major projects.

These include developing business continuity plans to help mitigate the threat of the millennium bug and driving extensive infrastructure improvements, such as introducing new make ready services and new fleet of ambulances over the past year.

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer with EEAST, said: “We are delighted for Paul and incredibly proud that he has been awarded this well-deserved accolade.

“He has dedicated 37 years to the ambulance service, during which time he has devoted his energy and ability to serving patients and helping the Trust to progress and ensure it is prepared to meet future demands.

“On behalf of everyone at EEAST, I would like to congratulate Paul on everything he has achieved during his career and thank him for his hard work and dedication.”