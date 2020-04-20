Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST EEAST

An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust senior manager has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barry England was a leading operations manager and has been described as a “hugely valued friend and colleague.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr England, who was based in Hemel Hempstead, was admitted to hospital on April 12 and died on Sunday April 19.

A trust spokesman said: “We offer our sincere condolences to Barry’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. The trust is offering its support to Barry’s family.”

A statement issued on behalf of Mr England’s family said that their hearts were broken at this sudden loss and that he was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for over 33 years.

The family wanted to thank all the NHS staff who cared for Mr England in hospital and for the support being received from his former colleagues.