Ambulance service train Cromer charity workers in resuscitation skills

Staff at a Cromer charity have been trained by the ambulance service in first aid and resuscitation skills.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) provided an interactive skills session to the charity About With Friends (AWF) on Friday, November 30 as part of their member training day.

The session covered topics such as resuscitation and when to call an ambulance, and a tour of one of the front line emergency vehicles.

David Russell, community coordinator for Norfolk and Waveney EEAST, said: “The team received such an enthusiastic reception from About with Friends members and staff and found the morning rewarding.

“EEAST are grateful to AWF for providing an opportunity to engage with people who were keen to learn about the service”.

AWF workskills manager, Hannah Pennington, thanked EEAST for the engaging and informative session and said there had been lots of positive feedback.