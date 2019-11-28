Rush hour city chaos after ambulance collides with car

An ambulance has been involved in a collision on Boundary Road, Norwich. Picture: Simon Parker. Archant

An ambulance has collided with a car causing rush hour chaos on the Norwich ring road.

Police were called to a crash on Boundary Road in Hellesdon just after 4pm.

The road was blocked after the crash, with members of the public saying that the traffic lights at the busy junction were not in operation.

It is suggested that those involved have suffered only minor injuries.