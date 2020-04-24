Search

Warning to road users after ambulance hits herd of deer on A11

PUBLISHED: 11:35 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 24 April 2020

The damage done to an ambulance after it crashed into a herd of deer on the A11 at Wymondham. Picture: Karen Taylor

An emergency worker has urged road users to take extra care while travelling after the ambulance she was travelling on crashed into a herd of deer on one of Norfolk’s main roads.

Karen Taylor, who works for the East of England Ambulance Service, and her team were transporting a patient at around 3am on Thursday morning when the incident occurred on the A11 at Wymondham.

Everyone on board the vehicle, including the patient, was unhurt, though one deer was killed and another two injured while the rest ran off.

The impact caused extensive damage to the front of the ambulance, including to the front bumper and headlights.

It meant that the vehicle was unable to continue its journey, and a second ambulance was called to the scene to take the patient on to hospital.

Miss Taylor said: “Please take care driving along the A11 around Wymondham, there is a herd of large deer roaming around. Our ambulance collided with them as they were standing across the road.

“Thankfully myself, co-ops and patient were uninjured, but sadly two deer were hurt and another died instantly and the rest managed to run off.”

It comes days after a herd of around 30 deer was caught on camera running across the same stretch of road as similar sightings become more and more common.

