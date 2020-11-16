Man airlifted to hospital following ‘serious injury’

A man was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with a serious injury . Picture: Rob Holding. Rob Holding

A man was airlifted to hospital from a town centre after suffering a serious injury.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and a Magpas air ambulance were called to Downham Market on Monday, November 16 after a man suffered a serious injury in an accident.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Reports on social media said the air ambulance landed on Memorial Park in the town at around lunchtime.

An EEAST spokesperson said: “An ambulance and the MAGPAS air ambulance was called to an address in Downham Market following reports of a man injured in an accident.

“The patient was transported by air to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with a serious injury.”