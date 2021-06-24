Air ambulance called to person's aid in Dereham

Published: 3:51 PM June 24, 2021

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called out to a medical incident in Dereham.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said officers attended to assist with the landing of an air ambulance in the town.

A Quebec Road resident said they saw a helicopter fly low over their house at around 2.16pm on Thursday, June 24 and hovered over the Cherry Tree car park on Theatre Street, before taking off.

They added that they heard "very loud" sirens in the background.

A police spokesperson said it was a medical incident.