Road closed due to crash involving ambulance and car

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police have closed a road in Norwich due to a crash involving an ambulance and a car.

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road.

The stretch of road is located between the University of East Anglia and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the Earlham area of the city.

Norfolk police said no one was injured in the crash and a recovery vehicle had been called to the scene.

The Norwich-bound carriageway is closed to traffic as of 2.15pm.

