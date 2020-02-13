Search

Self-taught artist and Norwich graduate to appear at city festival

PUBLISHED: 07:08 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:08 13 February 2020

Amber Stefani from Lingwood creates unique light art and is exhibiting at the Love Light festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Amber Stefani from Lingwood creates unique light art and is exhibiting at the Love Light festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A Norfolk-based lighting artist has spoken of her excitement over the chance for her work to appear at a festival in her home county.

Amber Stefani from Lingwood creates unique light art and is exhibiting at the Love Light festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

An installation from Amber Stefani, who works out of her home studio in Lingwood, will be on display at Love Light Norwich, a free festival organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) which runs from today (February 13) until Saturday (February 15).

Mrs Stefani's interactive work, called Seed of Life, promises a kaleidoscope of colours and will be on display at the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), from which she graduated in 2014.

He big break came last year, when one of her pieces went on display at Canary Wharf in London, and now she is excited to be showcasing her talent closer to home.

Mrs Stefani said: "To finally get my work in the city which is my home has been an ongoing battle for me.

Amber Stefani from Lingwood creates unique light art and is exhibiting at the Love Light festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"Now it's happening - I'm more excited about this than I was at Canary Wharf."

