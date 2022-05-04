Norwich City supporter who survived brain tumour named fan of the season

Amber Sheehy, eight, who has been named Norwich City's fan of the season - Credit: Norwich City FC

A Norwich City superfan who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was five-years-old has been named the Canaries fan of the season.

Amber Sheehy, eight, underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy to rid her body of the tumour.

Since her successful treatment, Amber is now living life to the full and has become a big City fan, attending both the Liverpool and Bournemouth games this season.

Amber has been awarded a trophy and signed shirt for winning the 2021/22 Michelle Dack Fan of the Season.

Amber in her Norwich City kit. - Credit: Norwich City FC

She will receive her winnings on a visit to the Lotus Training Centre at Colney later this month.

The schoolgirl has also been named as the club's May Community Hero.

Amber said: “I’d really like to say thank you to all of the people who voted for me.

“I’m quite shocked to win but very excited, I love football and I love Norwich City, so this means a lot to me.”

She recently met some of the first team players and has taken inspiration from Tim Krul and Angus Gunn saying she wants to play in goal and hopes to join her first team next season.

Amber’s mum, Amanda, expressed her pride over her daughter’s resilience in life and said: “Amber is the bravest and strongest person I know.

"She is absolutely fearless and has faced challenges no little girl should ever have to.

“People learn a lot from Amber on a daily basis, including her friends and family who started #AmbersArmy.

"They know what this will mean to her and to have her name on a trophy at Norwich City is just wonderful.”

Amber will be attending Norwich City’s fixture against West Ham on Sunday, May 8.

The club congratulated the other two nominees shortlisted for the award, Jill Dann and Cillian O'Grady.