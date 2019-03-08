'We were all screaming' - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Amazon has coughed up £16,000 for a vet bill after a delivery driver ran over a dog.

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Dukey the one-year-old Dachshund spent more than two weeks in veterinary care and had three operations after getting trapped under the back wheel.

Martin Snell, 46, said his family has been left "traumatised" after the incident.

He lives with his partner Tracy Riches and their 11-year-old daughter Hollie in Burgh Castle.

On August 21 they were sitting in their garden with their two dogs when a delivery van arrived, Mr Snell said. After delivering a package the driver went to leave the property.

Hollie Snell. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Ms Riches, 48, said: "Dukey was excitedly running around the driver as Martin was trying to get hold of him."

The dog then ran under the stationary van and Mr Snell said to the driver: "Hang on mate while I get the dog", she added.

Mr Snell could not reach Dukey before the driver started the van, however, and they shouted at him to stop but the back wheel went over the dog.

Ms Riches said: "We were all screaming and the driver stopped."

Martin and Hollie Snell and Tracy Riches. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A local vet told the family they could not help so referred them to a specialist vet in Cambridge, where Dukey stayed for three weeks.

He had three operations and suffered from pneumonia and pancreatitis.

Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Ms Riches said: "Many sleepless nights were had by us as a family while we were told if you don't hear from us through the night it's positive. We not only had the worry of if Dukey would make it but the rising costs of the vet's bills and not knowing how we would pay."

After initially refusing to cover the bills Amazon offered to pay £16,127.51.

The company has not admitted liability for the incident.

Ms Riches said: "The events were traumatic and distressing for our family. Our daughter who watched the incident in its full horror still has bad dreams about the event and our other children have also been left affected by the incident."

Amazon said: "Our sympathy is with the family and we wish Dukey a speedy recovery. As soon as we were informed of the incident, we investigated with the independent delivery company and reached out to the customer to offer our support."