Amazon supports Norwich charity with community donation

Amazon staff visit The Hamlet's Norwich centre. Will Bamber, right, with student Oly Dungar. Picture: Tony Buckingham. Archant

A Norwich-based charity has received a welcome cash boost just in time for Christmas after a donation from Amazon.

Amazon staff visit The Hamlet's Norwich centre. From left, Jen Inglis, Sioux Feeney, Steve Hubbard (crouching), Meintas Paklouskas, student Dawn Porter, Alisha Garrido, Will Bamber, student Lucy Allinson, student Alex Sophocleous and Laura Funnell. Picture: Tony Buckingham. Amazon staff visit The Hamlet's Norwich centre. From left, Jen Inglis, Sioux Feeney, Steve Hubbard (crouching), Meintas Paklouskas, student Dawn Porter, Alisha Garrido, Will Bamber, student Lucy Allinson, student Alex Sophocleous and Laura Funnell. Picture: Tony Buckingham.

The retail giant's 'Amazon in the Community' initiative donated £2,000 to The Hamlet, which has two locations in the city and works to break down barriers for people living with disabilities.

Through its charity programme, Amazon aims to contribute to the communities where its delivery stations and other sites are based.

Staff also visited The Hamlet to see what the charity's team of paid workers and volunteers do to help others.

Amazon's Norwich delivery station manager Steven Hubbard said: "On behalf of the Amazon team in Norwich I would like to say a big thank you to The Hamlet for inviting our team to meet some of the staff and learn more about the work they do.

"The work the centre does is admirable, and we are very proud to support such a fantastic charity."

Chief executive of Hamlet Centre Trust Pauline Morgan said: "We're really thankful to receive this support from Amazon in Norwich and it was great to meet the team.

"To have a business like Amazon behind us is really encouraging. This donation will help us continue to reach more children across Norfolk."