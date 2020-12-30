Stunning pictures of amazing sunrises and sunsets over Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 08:40 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 30 December 2019
Photographers have been capturing sunsets and sunrises across the county.
Stephen Cullis captured this beautiful sunset behind Wymondham Abbey, on Sunday, December 29.
The abbey was built as a monastery and was founded in 1107.
In the 16th century Henry VIII ordered monasteries across the country to be demolished and the stone to be reused.
Part of the building survived and in 2015, the abbey was extended with a new refectory and chapel.
We have also been sent images by Richard Hadingham of the Waveney Valley at Homersfield and from Marion Green over the river marshes at Horsey.
Sue Stephenson-Martin was able to snap this purple sky in Ringland, while Stacey Boast photographed this image of Norwich Cathedral standing tall in the sunset.
And Roger Escott took a photo of a wonderful sunrise over Raveningham.
Have you taken any photographs? Send them in to us newsdesk@archant.co.uk
