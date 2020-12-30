Stunning pictures of amazing sunrises and sunsets over Norfolk

Sunset Over Wymondham Abbey, 29122019

Photographers have been capturing sunsets and sunrises across the county.

Sunset over the Waveney Valley at Homersfield. Picture: Richard Hadingham Sunset over the Waveney Valley at Homersfield. Picture: Richard Hadingham

Stephen Cullis captured this beautiful sunset behind Wymondham Abbey, on Sunday, December 29.

The abbey was built as a monastery and was founded in 1107.

In the 16th century Henry VIII ordered monasteries across the country to be demolished and the stone to be reused.

Part of the building survived and in 2015, the abbey was extended with a new refectory and chapel.

Wintery sunset over the river marshes at Horsey. Picture: Marion Green Wintery sunset over the river marshes at Horsey. Picture: Marion Green

We have also been sent images by Richard Hadingham of the Waveney Valley at Homersfield and from Marion Green over the river marshes at Horsey.

Sue Stephenson-Martin was able to snap this purple sky in Ringland, while Stacey Boast photographed this image of Norwich Cathedral standing tall in the sunset.

And Roger Escott took a photo of a wonderful sunrise over Raveningham.

A wonderful sunrise over Raveningham. Picture: Roger Escott A wonderful sunrise over Raveningham. Picture: Roger Escott

Norwich Cathedral stands tall in this sunset photograph. Picture: Stacey Boast Norwich Cathedral stands tall in this sunset photograph. Picture: Stacey Boast

This sky was captured in Ringland. Picture: Sue Stephenson-Martin This sky was captured in Ringland. Picture: Sue Stephenson-Martin

