Town's amazing response to Christmas appeal

Published: 11:35 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 11:38 AM November 30, 2020

From left town councillor Maureen Howard, mayor Tony Bishopp and town clerk Jan Roomes with some of the hundreds of gifts which have been donated in response to Hunstanton Town Council's Christmas Appeal. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A mayor has been blown away by the response to his town's Christmas appeal.

Hundreds of gifts for all ages have been donated to Hunstanton Town Council.

Mayor Tony Bishopp said: "I expected maybe 50 gifts but the response has been fantastic."

The council chamber at the town hall overlooking The Green is piled with everything from toys and toiletries to knitted hats. A further £600 has been donated online.

Maureen Howard, the council's portfolio holder for community engagement, said the appeal would be open until Wednesday, December 9.

Toys and gifts for younger children, along with female toiletries would be particularly welcome. Mr Bishopp said items donated will be given to people of all ages in need of an extra smile this Christmas.

- Credit: Chris Bishop

"We'd like to hear from people if they know of anybody - off the record - who might need help," he said. "We'll maybe put a little parcel together for them."

The council is also running competition for the best display of Christmas lights in the town, with judging due on December 14. First prize is £100 in vouchers to spend in local shops.

For more information, contact the town clerk on 01485 532402 or via clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.



