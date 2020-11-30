News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Town's amazing response to Christmas appeal

person

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:35 AM November 30, 2020    Updated: 11:38 AM November 30, 2020
Toy appeal at Hunstanton

From left town councillor Maureen Howard, mayor Tony Bishopp and town clerk Jan Roomes with some of the hundreds of gifts which have been donated in response to Hunstanton Town Council's Christmas Appeal. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A mayor has been blown away by the response to his town's Christmas appeal.

Hundreds of gifts for all ages have been donated to Hunstanton Town Council.

Mayor Tony Bishopp said: "I expected maybe 50 gifts but the response has been fantastic."

The council chamber at the town hall overlooking The Green is piled with everything from toys and toiletries to knitted hats. A further £600 has been donated online.

Maureen Howard, the council's portfolio holder for community engagement, said the appeal would be open until Wednesday, December 9.

You may also want to watch:

Toys and gifts for younger children, along with female toiletries would be particularly welcome. Mr Bishopp said items donated will be given to people of all ages in need of an extra smile this Christmas.

Hunstanton Christmas appeal

- Credit: Chris Bishop

"We'd like to hear from people if they know of anybody - off the record - who might need help," he said. "We'll maybe put a little parcel together for them."

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser
  2. 2 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
  3. 3 Delay warnings ahead of abnormal load move
  1. 4 Road remains closed after serious crash on A143
  2. 5 Prime minister promises "February sunset" for coronavirus tiers
  3. 6 'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop
  4. 7 Norwich water supply hit for second day running
  5. 8 Man in 70s dies in A143 crash
  6. 9 Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike
  7. 10 Norfolk sees significant falls in Covid cases, figures show

The council is also running  competition for the best display of Christmas lights in the town, with judging due on December 14. First prize is £100 in vouchers to spend in local shops.

For more information, contact the town clerk on  01485  532402 or via clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?

Nick Richards

Author Picture Icon

Green light for new Tesco store in town centre

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask

Chris Bishop

person

Christmas

All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus