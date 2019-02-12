Amateur theatre group receives grant to highlight male suicide

Norwich theatre company Amplify perform a double bill of plays to raise awareness of male suicide. Will Norris and Izzy Cutler. Picture: Sonya Duncan

An amateur theatre company has been awarded a grant to produce a play raising awareness of male suicide.

Norwich-based Amplify Theatre was awarded the grant by the UEA Student Enterprise funding programme.

The fund awards grants to current UEA students and recent graduates in order to help start new business ventures.

Izzy Cutler, who is a UEA drama graduate, applied for funding.

The company’s debut production Breathing Corpses and Tommy, will now be performed at Norwich Theatre Royal’s Stage Two venue on Marc 1 and 2.

Ms Cutler said: “Amplify Theatre is a big passion project of mine and with our first production I really wanted to produce something that would benefit the community.

“Male suicide is such an important topic to cover, with men three times more likely than women to take their own lives.”

For tickets and more information go to /www.ticketsource.co.uk/amplify-theatre.