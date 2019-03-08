Cyclists raise thousands of pounds for Big C charity
PUBLISHED: 16:08 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 04 July 2019
Big C
Pedal power has raised thousands of pounds for cancer support and research.
Some 10 people, made up of staff from Norwich-based Loveday and Partners financial planning firm and their friends, completed a 100-mile bike challenge for the Big C charity.
The amateur riders took part in the challenge as part of the Great British Cycling Festival on Sunday, June 30, and raised over £4,000.
Loveday and Partners director, Mark Loveday, said: "To be a small part of such a big event was great fun. To be able to support such a wonderful charity while doing something you enjoy really is the best of both worlds."
In total, 37 people tackled the 100-mile course, which started and finished in Norwich, for the Big C.
So far £10,000 has been raised for the charity through the major event.
The Big C supports people with cancer across Norfolk and Waveney as well as research.